Ross Matthews at Beauty & Essex, Ross Valory at Carmine’s

At Carmine’s in The Forum Shops at Caesars, Journey bass player Ross Valory and his wife Mary Valory enjoyed dinner with family. The group dined in one of the restaurant’s private dining rooms and feasted on the spaghetti and meatballs, chicken parmesan and chicken saltimbocca.

Photo credit: Carmine’s NYC

TV host Ross Matthews enjoyed dinner at Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. He dined on the wedge salad, oven braised chicken meatballs, short rib mac and cheese, dry aged sirloin and more before heading to see Jennifer Lopez’s show.