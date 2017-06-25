Sundance Helicopters Celebrates Independence Day With Two Unique Helicopter Tours

Sundance Helicopters, Inc., the most experienced and highest rated experiential tour company in Las Vegas, will be the only tour company to offer helicopter tours over the Las Vegas Strip for a bird’s eye view of the Fourth of July fireworks. An exclusive picnic option is also available where views of the fireworks shows throughout the Las Vegas valley can be seen at a secluded scenic overlook.

“Watching Fourth of July fireworks from our helicopters or from our private picnic area is truly the awe-inspiring and unique way to celebrate Independence Day,” said Jim Greiner, President, Sundance Helicopters, Inc., “These tours will feature the beauty of our city and the celebration of our country.”

This Fireworks Aerial tour begins with a stretch limousine pickup from various hotels in Las Vegas. Once at Sundance Helicopters, guests will enjoy a champagne toast before being escorted onto state-of-the-art helicopters. In the air, revelers will fly 800 feet above the Las Vegas Strip to witness various fireworks displays from across the valley and from Strip hotel properties. There are only 60 seats available for this tour starting at $199 per person.

An exclusive 4th of July Twilight Picnic tour is also available where guests will be flown to the Hoover Dam and back to Las Vegas towards a private bluff overlooking the breathtaking views of the Valley during sunset. At the overlook, guests will enjoy a champagne picnic with patriotic music and witness the city fireworks shows. After the picnic, guests will then be escorted back to helicopters to fly over the Las Vegas Strip. There are limited seats available for this tour starting at $349 per person.

For more information on Sundance Helicopters, pricing or to book this tour, visit www.SundanceHelicopters.com/fourthofjuly or call (702) 736-1099.