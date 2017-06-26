Flash Mob At Wet’n’Wild Took Place Sunday to Promote Skin Safety

There is always a splash or two at Wet’n’Wild… but today there was a flash, too.

Physicians, nurses and staff members from Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada joined employees from Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas today for a skin safety-themed flash mob. The group focused on the proper way to apply and reapply sunscreen as they danced their way through the park to the Katrina and the Waves hit “Walking on Sunshine.”

CCCN and Wet’n’Wild are now in the fourth year of their skin safety partnership. Other components of the partnership include free sunscreen for all guests (available at a colorful kiosk) and skin safety messaging located throughout the park.

