The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to host popular Night of Fire on Monday

In one week, racing fans can get their fix during the extended Fourth of July weekend when The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts the Night of Fire on Monday, July 3.

In addition to a full schedule of racing, the special night will include the first-ever Figure 8 Trailer Race, skid plate car racing and post-race fireworks. The trailer race will award special prizes for most creative decoration and most destruction for the driver who causes the most damage in addition to a $1,250 first-place winner’s check.

The evening’s race lineup will be anchored by the 76-lap “Spirit of ’76” feature in the NASCAR Super Late Models division. In addition to the NASCAR Super Late Models, NASCAR Super Stocks, Grand American Modifieds and Bombers, as well as USLCI Legends, Thunder Cars and Bandolero Bandits and Outlaws, will see action.

The Night of Fire is The Bullring’s last race until Aug. 26, when NASCAR Whelen All-American Series racing action will resume after a seven-week break to avoid the summer swelter. That night is the track’s Back to School Night and will be the fourth-to-last racing weekend of The Bullring’s 2017 regular season.

One of the most affordable entertainment options in Las Vegas, the Bullring’s annual series features family friendly concession prices that include $2 hot dogs and Coca-Cola products and $3 Budweiser beer. Spectators can also save money by purchasing admission tickets in advance by visiting or calling the LVMS ticket office at 702.644.4444 or online at LVMS.com, and children age 12 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

Gates open for spectators at 5 p.m. Pacific Time on Monday, opening ceremonies are set for 6:55 p.m. and racing follows immediately.

Night of Fire

Monday, July 3

5 p.m. – Spectator gates open

5 p.m. – Practice

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds (10 minutes)

NASCAR Super Stocks (10 minutes)

NASCAR Super Late Models (15 minutes)

Skid Plate Cars (10 minutes)

6 p.m. – Qualifying

USLCI Bandolero group qualifying (3 laps)

NASCAR Super Stocks group qualifying (3 laps)

USLCI Legends group qualifying (3 laps)

NASCAR Bombers group qualifying (3 laps)

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds single-car qualifying (2 laps)

NASCAR Super Late Models single-car qualifying (2 laps)

6:55 p.m. – Opening ceremonies/National anthem

7 p.m.

USLCI Bandolero Bandits feature – 12 laps (12 minutes)

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws feature – 12 laps (12 minutes)

USLCI Thunder Cars feature – 20 laps (20 minutes)

NASCAR Super Stocks feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds feature – 30 laps (30 minutes)

NASCAR Bombers feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

USLCI Legends feature – 25 laps (25 minutes)

NASCAR Super Late Models Spirit of ’76 – 76 laps (45 minutes)

Skid Plate Cars race

Figure 8 Trailer Race

Fireworks