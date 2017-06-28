3 United Kingdom Poker Tournaments coming in July

Around the world, Las Vegas has traditionally been known as a gambler’s paradise. From the slots to poker, planning a trip to Vegas seemed to be ‘the place’ to go for gaming. However, this year there are several extremely interesting poker tournaments being hosted in the United Kingdom. Unlike Las Vegas, you won’t be exposed to that dry heat that is almost unbearable, even indoors with the air conditioning going full blast. If you are planning your summer holiday now, look no further than London, Luton or Coventry.

Genting Poker Series Mini in Luton (July 10-16)

When driving to Luton, if you’re traversing the tournaments by car, you can gauge how long it will take to get there if you understand that Luton is just about an hour and a half drive to the south of London on the M1, or close to two hours on the M25. If you haven’t taken your written practical exam yet but would like to drive in time for the tournaments this summer, you can get in a bit of practice on the Top Tests’ website, where there are dozens of practice theory tests and other resources to help you pass the written theory in time to take your practical driving test.

Poker is risky enough; you really don’t want to gamble your safety, so do get in the practice you need once you’ve passed the theory portion of your exam. Don’t expect all rides to be as easy to read as your opponents’ expressions at the table. You can’t see the faces of other drivers on the road, so take due care to make your journey to the Genting Poker Series Mini a safe one!

888Live London Local (July 27-30)

Whether you live in the UK or are travelling from destinations abroad to watch or play a game or two in a poker tournament, London is the perfect setting. Not only can you try your hand, no pun intended, at an amazing guaranteed £88,000 jackpot, you can also see some amazing sights, get in some shopping, and tour the grounds and buildings that hosted the 2012 Summer Olympics.

What an amazing way to get in a bit of everything all at the same time, and who knows, you might go home that bit wealthier! Mind the London traffic though, as it can get a bit hectic on weekday rush hour, so plan your arrival accordingly.

Grosvenor UK Poker Tour – Goliath in Coventry (July 27-August 6)

There’s the Grosvenor UK Poker Tour in Coventry, to round out your tour of tables. Taking place during the final few days of July through the first week of August, this is the perfect way to end your summer poker holiday.

Whether you start from the UK in a car to drive yourself around the country from tournament to tournament or arrive by air and take trains from one location to the next, Coventry is just to the south and east of Birmingham, so you’ll be quite close to planes, trains, buses and cars for hire. Enjoy your journey around the UK and all the best of luck at the table or tables you choose.