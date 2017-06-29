Plaza Hotel & Casino celebrates Independence Day with fireworks and fun on July 1

The fully renovated rooftop pool at the Plaza Hotel & Casino, which opened last July to rave reviews, will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a special Plaza Pool Nights Fourth of July party on Saturday, July 1, with live entertainment, drink specials, and a barbecue buffet. The festivities will culminate with a spectacular fireworks show lighting up the downtown skyline.

This summer, the Pool at the Plaza introduced Plaza Pool Nights, dance and swim parties held under the stars on Saturday nights. On Saturday, July 1, the Plaza Pool Nights party will be the biggest yet this season to celebrate the pool’s anniversary and upcoming Fourth of July holiday. There will be music throughout the day at the pool, and in the evening, guests will enjoy live entertainment from Flashbax, an 80’s tribute band.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the cocktail bar at the Pool at the Plaza will offer a holiday drink special. Guests can buy one get one free of the special Firework cocktail (comprised of Strawberry Daiquiri, Pina Colada Rum and Blueberry Lemonade Vodka), which is on the pool bar menu for $10. The pool bar will also offer a selection of frozen and specialty cocktails as well as beer and wine.

On the pool deck, there will be a special barbecue buffet with all-American favorites like baked beans, cornbread, watermelon, BBQ chicken, ribs, brisket, corn, roasted red potatoes, salad and apple pie. The buffet is all-you-can-eat for $25 per person.

At the end of the night, the Plaza will shoot live fireworks from multiple rooftop locations at approximately 10:45 p.m. The show will last approximately 4 minutes, and while the best views will be from the Plaza’s rooftop pool party, the fireworks will no doubt be seen in the sky for miles around.

Entry to Plaza Pool Nights, including the special July 1 event, is free. Guests must be 21 years of age or older.

In addition to its private (yet affordable) cabanas, the Pool at the Plaza has ample space to relax poolside. Building on last year’s renovation that created a “retro Palm Springs-meets classic downtown Las Vegas” inspired feel, the Pool at the Plaza further upgraded its resort style furnishings with new cocktail side tables, more wet deck lounge chairs to meet popular demand, and a dedicated dining area with new dining tables, chairs and umbrellas.

For those who want a bit more activity, the Pool at the Plaza also offers a tennis court and 12 Pickleball courts, making the Plaza the only hotel/casino in Las Vegas with so many dedicated courts for this fast growing sport that combines table tennis, badminton and tennis. Guests can rent paddles, racquets and balls for a nominal fee.

More details on events and amenities at the Pool at the Plaza this summer are available online at www.plazahotelcasino.com.