Homes 4 Heroes Giving 60 Free Homes to Our Heroes

Written and Photography by Nikki Artale

At a private press conference, Andre Haynes, founder and chairman of Armed Forces Chamber of Commerce announced that actor, singer Ray J will host a new television reality show, “Homes 4 Heroes.” Maria Miuccio, owner of Cash Kingdom, a State Farm Insurance franchise and a company that flips homes will be financing the project that will put 60 Veterans, fire, police and paramedics into homes across 50 states.

The first recipient was John Moore, a 15-year veteran as a U.S. Army Ranger. John worked on remodeling the house, thinking that an elderly woman was getting the house but on the last day of shooting he was in for a big surprise. Miuccio handed John the keys to the house, valued at $200,000 and thanked him for all his years of service. Another surprise for John was that his home would be totally furnished for free from Colleen’s Classic Consignment Store and he would pick out anything he wanted for his entire house. John was so overwhelmed by all the generosity and still can’t believe this.

Special guests were the Queens from the Endeavor Pageant Organization who added love and beauty to the event. Andre Haynes is the founder and director and he is proud of the positive impact these Queens are making through their service.

Ray J spent a few hours at the media event and everyone enjoyed meeting him and spending quality time talking to him. I found him to be a loving and warm young man with an open heart and he will be a great host on his new show “Homes for Heroes.”

Nikki Artale

Nikki Artale, a woman of many professional backgrounds and experiences, is originally from a small town in North New Jersey. She moved here to Las Vegas back in 1995 to pursue the booming real estate market and is a contributing columnist for the Las Vegas Informer – interviewing the stars and entertainers for “Vegas Stars.” She has hosted a radio talk show, Celebrity News at All Talk Radio and has also been a part of a live internet webcast at “Live at the Studio.” Her numerous interviews with those responsible for the glamour behind Las Vegas can be found on her website www.ILoveLasVegasNV.net.

Nikki has also been active in the entertainment industry behind the camera – she belongs to the Screen Actors Guild and has been in numerous movies and has also judged screenplays for the Las Vegas Film Fest. Not only has she been behind the camera in the industry but also as a critic and has written many show reviews. You can usually find her at big entertainment events with her Nikon camera and smile, ready to review, interview, and capture the moments that make the night.

Aside from her lengthy experience in the entertainment industry she is also a successful Real Estate broker with 30 years of professional and dedicated services. She serves the greater Las Vegas area and has an in depth knowledge of the real estate housing market. She prides herself in giving excellent service to buyers and sellers with 100 percent of her time. You can contact her with the information below for any questions, comments or requests of services.

NikkiArtale@cox.net 702-279-7001

If you are Buying or Selling, go to my real estate site to search the MLS for listings: lasvegasnvhomes.net