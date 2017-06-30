United States Tennis Association Nevada holds awards banquet at Blue Martini

Written by Debbie Hall and photography by Eamon Workman

The United States Tennis Association Nevada held its annual Awards Banquet & Thank You party at Blue Martini. The event was a chance to thank award winners, pros, captains, volunteers and sponsors for another successful year.

2017 Award winners

Jason Harman – Adult League Ambassador Award

Cami and John Schaefer – Adult Sportsmanship Award

Mayor Carolyn Goodman – Community Leadership Award

CBS Radio – Amanda Fravel – Community Partner of the Year Award

TPC Summerlin – Facility of the Year Award

George Davidson – George MacCall Lifetime Achievement Award

Claire Roth – Sandy Tueller Service Award

Lake Las Vegas Club – Organization of the Year Award

Barristers Ball – Event of the Year Award

Jeff Ng and Family – Family of the Year

Jason Swanson – Tennis Ambassador of the Year Award

Jason Feinberg, Fox 5 Las Vegas – Media Excellence Award

CRAVE Downtow Summerlin – Sponsor of the Year Award

Davis Kup – Glen Alex Foundation – Tournament of the Year Award

Rick Smith – USTA President’s Award

Crombie Hatfield – Pro of the Year

McKenzie Maragos – Darlene Lang Volunteer of the Year