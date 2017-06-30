United States Tennis Association Nevada holds awards banquet at Blue Martini
Written by Debbie Hall and photography by Eamon Workman
The United States Tennis Association Nevada held its annual Awards Banquet & Thank You party at Blue Martini. The event was a chance to thank award winners, pros, captains, volunteers and sponsors for another successful year.
2017 Award winners
Jason Harman – Adult League Ambassador Award
Cami and John Schaefer – Adult Sportsmanship Award
Mayor Carolyn Goodman – Community Leadership Award
CBS Radio – Amanda Fravel – Community Partner of the Year Award
TPC Summerlin – Facility of the Year Award
George Davidson – George MacCall Lifetime Achievement Award
Claire Roth – Sandy Tueller Service Award
Lake Las Vegas Club – Organization of the Year Award
Barristers Ball – Event of the Year Award
Jeff Ng and Family – Family of the Year
Jason Swanson – Tennis Ambassador of the Year Award
Jason Feinberg, Fox 5 Las Vegas – Media Excellence Award
CRAVE Downtow Summerlin – Sponsor of the Year Award
Davis Kup – Glen Alex Foundation – Tournament of the Year Award
Rick Smith – USTA President’s Award
Crombie Hatfield – Pro of the Year
McKenzie Maragos – Darlene Lang Volunteer of the Year