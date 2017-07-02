Dessert Thins: The delectable taste without the guilt

By Debbie Hall

For those with a sweet tooth, trying to eat healthy and still satisfying that desire can be at odds. Yes, there is fruit but what about something light and crunchy? Snack Factory recently released Dessert Thins, which is a great alternative. These light, crispy biscuits have all the deliciousness of fresh baked treats including flavors of Chocolate Chip, Brownie and Lemon Tart.

Love chocolate? Brownie Dessert Thins packs the decadent flavor of a fudgy chocolate brownie into small crispy squares. Light and airy, these treats are the perfect dose of sweet chocolate.

Who doesn’t love cookies? Chocolate Chip Dessert Thins offers all the flavor of a fresh baked chocolate cookie in an irresistible crunch. They’re topped with real chocolate chips, perfect for dunking in a glass of cold milk.

What about sweet and sour? Lemon Tart Dessert Thins are crispy squares with the light taste of a refreshing lemon tart. Pair them with vanilla yogurt for a real treat.

Best of all, Dessert Thins uses non-GMO ingredients with no cholesterol and zero grams of trans-fat. A serving of about four biscuits is about 120 calories.

But while tasty as a snack, Dessert Thins can be incorporated in other recipes for all of the sweetness. The snacks can be grinded to be used as a pie crust with substitutions for the filling or the crust for a no-bake cheesecake. Instead of graham crackers, try Brownie Dessert Thins for S’Mores.

For a scrumptious dessert, try the recipe below.

Lemon Refrigerator Bites

1 1/2 cups Dessert Thins ground up into crumbs

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

2 cups frozen whipped topping, thawed

Coat an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, combine crumbs, sugar and butter; mix well. Press crumb mixture firmly into prepared baking dish and refrigerate until ready to fill.

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and condensed milk until smooth. Beat in lemon juice and lemon zest. Stir in whipped topping just until mixed. Pour into graham cracker crust.

Refrigerate 6 hours, or until filling is firm. Slice into 2-inch squares and serve.

To find a retail outlet or for more info, visit www.snackfactory.com.