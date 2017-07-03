C.J. Spiller, Captain Munnerlyn at Marquee, Wiz Khalifa, Leona Lewis, Jasmine Sanders, Phil Taylor at TAO

Sunday afternoon at Marquee Dayclub in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, NFL stars C.J. Spiller of the Kansas City Chiefs and Captain Munnerlyn of the Carolina Panthers took in the day at separate VIP cabanas with friends during Beatwave Sunday.

Later that day at TAO restaurant in The Venetian, Wiz Khalifa had dinner in the private dining room with a group of 15 people.

Recording artist Leona Lewis partied day and night at TAO in The Venetian Friday with friends. Taking in the afternoon from a VIP cabana at TAO Beach, Lewis celebrated the recent birthday of one of her friends. The girls sipped on frozen cocktails and champagne as DJ CLA pumped out the beats. Later that day, the group started their night out with dinner at TAO restaurant where they enjoyed the satay of sea bass and a selection of sushi before heading upstairs to the nightclub. At their table, Lewis danced the night away and took photos with adoring fans.

Thursday night at TAO in The Venetian, model Jasmine Sanders was spotted enjoying dinner with friends. The group dined on the orange chicken, sausage fried rice, satay of sea bass and more.

Upstairs at TAO Nightclub, NFL star Phil Taylor was seen at a VIP table during Worship Thursday.