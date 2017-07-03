Chris Santos and TAO Group Celebrate Beauty & Essex’s First Anniversary

Chris Santos and The TAO Group celebrated the first anniversary of Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Monday night. Friends of the restaurant including DJs Carnage, Zedd, Sam Feldt, Ghastly and Jauz came together in honor of Beauty’s birthday. Surprising guests, Sam Feldt provided the soundtrack at the party with a special set as everyone toasted to Beauty & Essex’s first year.

Photo Credit: Tony Tran

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara enjoyed dinner with family and friends Tuesday night at Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The group dined in the restaurant’s private dining room where they had the grilled cheese and tomato soup dumplings, tuna tataki, Thai style deep-fried shrimp and les doughnuts for dessert.

Also having dinner at Beauty & Essex Tuesday night was TV personality Holly Madison. Joined by friends, the group enjoyed the tuna poke wonton tacos, kale & apple salad and avocado toast.