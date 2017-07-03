How to Achieve a Glowing Complexion

Everyone dreams of achieving radiant skin, but it can sometimes feel easier said than done. A few little changes can transform your skin’s appearance. That’s why we’re offering some helpful advice on how to achieve a glowing complexion.

Drink Green Tea

Green tea features epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) that prevents collagen destruction, which can cause wrinkles and affect a person’s self-confidence. Green tea also offers anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce red or blotchy skin. If you want to create younger skin, it might be time to ditch a morning cup of coffee for a refreshing mug of green tea.

Avoid Stress

Stress is often hard to control, but it’s important to minimize the impact it can have on your life as much as possible to maintain youthful skin. Researchers at Stanford University found that students experiencing stress are more likely to experience an acne breakout in comparison to those under less pressure.

Stress produces the hormone cortisol, which causes the skin to become oilier. As a result, it makes it harder for your skin to fight the bacteria that causes the skin complaint. Eliminate stress by performing various stress management techniques, such as meditation, yoga and deep breathing exercises.

Reduce Sun Exposure

Many love nothing more than a relaxing day in the sunshine. Unfortunately, too much sun exposure can have a negative impact on health, as it is a leading cause of skin cancer. What’s more, excessive sun exposure can lead to wrinkles and brown spots that can make a person appear older than their years. It’s vital to wear a high SPF to protect your skin during hot temperatures. You can also banish brown spots with a skin lightening treatment to restore a youthful complexion.

Improve Air Quality

Did you know that being around smoke can release free radicals that can damage your skin and speed up the signs of aging? It’s not only smoke that can take its toll on your appearance. Indoor pollutants can also affect your skin. For example, dry indoor air can often dehydrate skin, which can make fine lines and wrinkles to become more noticeable. Improve the air quality within your home by running a humidifier in your bedroom.

Pick the Perfect Cleanser

Those living with dry skin should carefully pick their cleanser, as it can often be more beneficial to their skin than a moisturizer. For instance, a non-soap cleanser can replace a skin’s moisture barrier. It’s a preventative measure that’s ideal for those living with eczema, dryness or psoriasis. However, it’s advisable to keep moisturizing, even if you have cleansed and toned your skin.

A Good Night’s Sleep

One of the best ways to achieve a glowing complexion is to enjoy plenty of sleep each night. While you’re sleeping peacefully on your bed, your skin’s repair mechanisms will work hard to recover from any damage. Sleep deprivation will only cause bodily stress, which can release cortisol that may trigger a skin breakout. There’s never been a better reason to grab an early night to enjoy a minimum of eight hours’ sleep.