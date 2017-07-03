Puff Daddy And Flo Rida Host Fourth Of July Weekend Celebration At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas celebrated Fourth of July Weekend with legendary performances at Rehab Beach Club and Vanity Nightclub on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2. Puff Daddy kicked off the weekend with an over-the-top performance at the original Las Vegas pool party, Rehab Beach Club, on Saturday. The rapper and producer jumped on stage and sang along to hit songs “I Need A Girl” featuring Usher and Loon, Future’s “Same Damn Time” and The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize.” Mid-performance, Diddy held up a bottle of his premium CÎROC vodka and shouted out, “CÎROC Only!” as he poured shots for fans in front of the stage.

The Grammy-award winning bad boy continued the party at Vanity Nightclub on Saturday night with his son Justin Dior Combs and arrived in style in a sleek, navy blue bomber jacket and gold chain. The crowd went wild as Diddy said, “How ya’ll feeling out there? If you got love in your hearts say YEAH!” before telling the DJ to “Turn it up.” He continued to sing along to “It’s All About the Benjamins” featuring The Notorious B.I.G., Lil’ Kim and The Lox and ended with The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Mo Money Mo Problems” while the crowd sang along.

The celebration heated up on Sunday as Flo Rida delivered an explosive performance at Rehab Beach Club’s poolside stage. The crowd cheered with excitement as he performed “Good Feeling” and his song with 99 Percent, “Cake,” with his bedazzled two-person dance crew. Flavor Flav surprised guests when he joined Flo Rida on stage to perform “Low” and started a chant, “When I say Flo, you say Rida.” Flo Rida thanked Rehab Beach Club for its continued hospitality and the fans for coming out to see him. After, the international sensation sat on his friend’s shoulders as he made his way to the pool singing, “My House.” Partygoers went wild as he danced and sang alongside them.

Chase Chrisley from USA Network’s CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST; radio personality, DJ and businessman, DJ Envy; actor and star of ABC’s Designated Survivor, LaMonica Garrett;and actor Keith Robinson also attended the unforgettable festivities at Rehab Beach Club. The Independence Day celebration continues at the world-famous dayclub on Tuesday, July 4.

