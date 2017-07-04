Backstreet Boys Take Over Drai’s Beachclub atop The Cromwell

Wiz Khalifa Makes Surprise Appearance, Billie Lourd Spotted Partying Poolside

the best-selling boy band of all-time, Backstreet Boys took over Drai’s Beachclub atop The Cromwell in Las Vegas for an unforgettable Independence Day Weekend celebration featuring a thrilling set by resident artist DJ Franzen. Pop juggernauts AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough spent the afternoon celebrating the conclusion of the second leg of their sold-out Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino residency by partying poolside with fans at the rooftop oasis. Throughout the afternoon, the guys took time to greet fans and sign autographs, and delivered a toast to a wild summer before leading partygoers in a sing-along of their GRAMMY-nominated hit “I Want It That Way.” Drai’s LIVE resident artist Wiz Khalifa took part in the sky-high revelry, surprising partygoers by taking the stage later in the day. Actress Billie Lourd, daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, was also seen soaking up the sun alongside friend and fellow actor Austen Rydell at a private bungalow.

A one-of-a-kind experience, Drai’s Las Vegas is at the forefront of the ever-changing day and nightlife scene, offering one-of-a-kind live entertainment experiences featuring today’s most celebrated artists. For tickets and more information, visit DraisLV.com.

Photos Courtesy of Jesse J Sutherland/Tony Tran Photograph

Strategically located at the corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and Flamingo Blvd. on the rooftop of Caesars Entertainment’s new 188-room boutique hotel The Cromwell, Drai’s Beachclub • Nightclub takes entertainment and nightlife to new heights. The Strip’s only rooftop Beachclub includes multiple pools shaded by 10 towering palm trees, a variety of cabanas and bungalows, two full-service bars and a gourmet kitchen. Drai’s Nightclub is a dazzling, multi-level club with an expansive dance floor, massive LED lighting systems, and modern technology featuring more than 7,000 square feet of the most state of the art high definition LEDs in production, including a towering 80-sided LED disco ball – the only one of its kind, and the opportunity to detonate custom rooftop firework shows. Additionally, the legendary Drai’s After Hours is back in its original location for its 20th year. For more information, visit Draislv.com and follow Drai’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @draislv.