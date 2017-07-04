Kendra Wilkinson Celebrates Her Birthday at “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” at Paris Las Vegas
Kendra Wilkinson celebrated her birthday Monday, June 12 at her new Las Vegas show “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” at Paris Las Vegas. After being presented with a cake (made by Showboy BakeShop) by costars Jai Rodriguez and Michael Milton, along with the production team, Wilkinson took the stage for the Monday night show.
A co-production of Adam Steck’s SPI Entertainment with Matt Murphy and Shawn Nightingale, “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” is an interactive engagement that takes the motto “practice makes perfect” to a whole new level. As the ultimate adults-only party, the show promises to leave audiences with intimate bedroom insight.
“Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” performs nightly (dark Wednesdays) at 7 p.m.with additional 11 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets are now on sale and start at $39 (plus taxes and fees). A VIP ticket upgrade will be available and includes a meet-and-greet and souvenir photo with the stars. For more information, click here or follow the show on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @SexTipsVegas.
Photos Courtesy of SPI Entertainment