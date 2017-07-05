Celebrity Stylist David Antunes spotted with Felipe from the Village People

Celebrity stylist David Antunes ran into long-time friend Felipe from the Village People while Felipe was shooting a video for Verizon at Ashbury Park Convention Center. The two have been friends for 20 years and it was a happy time for both.

A nationally recognized celebrity stylist, David Antunes is owner of Hair by David, a Kearny, New Jersey salon. David has 20 plus years working with clientele including Madonna, Al Pacino, George Clooney, Kim Cattrall and Betsey Johnson. For more information, visit the Hair by David website at DavidAntuneshair.com.