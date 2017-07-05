How To Manage Cravings When Trying To Lose Weight

Cravings occur all the time. They’re destructive to your weight loss journey and bring short-term happiness. Remaining in control of your choices is important for keeping off the pounds. See how to manage cravings when trying to lose weight.

Cook for Yourself

Eat something first and then head to the grocery store. You never want to go hungry. Make a list prior to arriving at the store and stick to what you’ve written down. Determine healthy recipes and snacks at your house before you’re tempted in the aisles. This’ll help you fight off any cravings while you shop. Cooking for yourself will vastly improve your diet and help you lose the weight. This is all about being in control of what you’re bringing in your home and eating for meals. Sticking to your list will save you money and calories.

Use Mind over Matter

Cravings are thoughts that you must control. Your mind’s telling you that you want something when it may not even be true. Practice yoga or meditation to learn how to be in control of your thoughts. Let them pass like clouds in the sky. Write down how you’re feeling in the moment and see if your cravings are connected to any feelings you’re having at the time. Replace your thoughts about food with happier ones like how great you feel after losing a few pounds or a compliment you received.

Enjoy Low-Calorie Drinks

Most of the time our hunger cravings are really because we’re thirsty. Drink lots of water and stay hydrated. Keep away from soda and alcoholic drinks that contain a lot of calories. Find other drinks like skinny coffee that aide in weight loss and satisfy your cravings. Its properties help speed up your metabolism and burn fat. This coffee is a great way to kick start your day and avoid heavy carbs in the morning.

Carry A Healthy Snack

Munch on a healthy snack to increase your metabolism and help you avoid eating a lot of bad food. Keep a healthy snack on you so you’re always prepared. This is especially helpful if you’re away from home and can’t control the menu. Enjoy your healthy snack and then decide what you’re going to eat. Taking this extra time in between being offered food and eating it, will allow you to make the best decision for you. You may even decide that you’re not hungry and go for something lighter like fruit.

Distract Yourself

When the cravings arise, sit back and ask yourself what else you could be doing in this moment that doesn’t have to do with eating: call a friend, read a book or go for a walk. Distract yourself from the thoughts and find something else to do. When you’re done, the thoughts will have disappeared and you probably won’t be hungry at all. A lot of times you eat because you’re bored, so find something productive to do and suppress your cravings.

Conclusion

There are right and wrong ways to diet if you want to keep the weight off. You need to be in control if you’re going to achieve success. This is how to manage your cravings when trying to lose weight.