Key Symptoms of Mental Health Issues in the Elderly

Around 20 percent of adults over the age of 55 experience mental health issues. In many cases, these adults do not get the help and care they need and can spend the rest of their lives struggling alone. If you have elderly friends or relatives, it’s important that you can recognize the signs and symptoms so that you can offer help. If you want to take further steps to help the elderly to lead happier, more active lives the study of gerontology could be useful. But until then, here are some of the main symptoms to be aware of.

Low Mood

Depression is more than just sadness. However, a low mood that lasts for a few weeks is one of the most obvious signs of a problem. They may also have dramatic mood swings, experience anger, moodiness, and despair, which don’t seem to be related to what’s going on around them.

Withdrawal

Social withdrawal or a lack of interest or excitement in things they used to enjoy is often a symptom of depression, but can also be a warning sign of other mental health problems. One thing you might notice is that they no longer want to spend time with family, especially grandchildren. They may stop wanting to see friends, go to groups, or take part in hobbies they have always enjoyed.

Tiredness

Tiredness is something that often comes with age, but if it’s more than that and they seem constantly tired even after getting plenty of rest or they have an obvious lack of energy then it’s often a symptom of a mental health issue. Sleeping too much or not being able to sleep are also symptoms of depression, so keep an eye out for any changes.

Memory Loss

Memory loss is another thing that can come with age, but if you notice a sudden or dramatic decline in memory it’s best to seek help, just in case it’s a sign of something more serious. Short-term memory issues especially can be a sign that something is wrong, as this isn’t a normal part of aging.

Unexplained Aches and Pains

Aches and pains are another normal part of aging, but they can usually be explained. If they have any unexplained physical symptoms such as aches, pains, headaches, stomach cramps or constipation it could be a symptom of a mental illness such as anxiety or depression.

Changes in Appearance

You may notice that they stop taking as much care with their own appearance and the appearance of their home. This could be because of memory issues, struggling to care for themselves, or just not being able to find the energy to stick to their normal care routines. This is often one of the first signs people notice.

Often these symptoms are confused with the normal signs of age, so it’s important to speak to the person if you have any concerns at all. If you feel uncomfortable or worried about bringing it up, speak to a doctor first to get some advice on how to proceed. If you are interested in learning more about how to help the elderly, check out an online masters in gerontology today.