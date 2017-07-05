New Metro Diner hiring over 100 Southern Nevadans

Metro Diner, a restaurant offering classic comfort food with flair, will open its second Southern Nevada location located at 7305 S. Rainbow Blvd. on July 18.

Nick Samero, the new location’s managing partner, said he is thrilled to serve tasty food in a fun eatery. To do that, he’s hiring over 100 people to work as servers, hosts, cooks and kitchen staff. He seeks people with excellent communication skills, a passion for hospitality, and a willingness to go above and beyond to please guests.

Metro Diner serves made-from-scratch twists on old classics, including fried chicken and waffles topped with house-made strawberry butter and Charleston shrimp and grits. The restaurant offers a fun, fast-paced team atmosphere with long-term career growth opportunities and competitive compensation. Its goal is to achieve 100 percent customer satisfaction and become “where the locals eat.”

Jacksonville, Florida-based Metro Diner plans to open more Las Vegas locations and is looking for sites. A joint venture partnership between Tony Grappo and Tony Alonge operates the local restaurants; a restaurant at 9595 W. Tropicana Ave. opened in March. Additional locations are planned at 249 North Stephanie in Henderson and the 215 Beltway at Serene and Eastern avenues.

Visit metrodiner.com for more information on the restaurants and to apply.