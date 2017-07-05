USFantasy Sports Offers World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event Betting Prop

USFantasy Sports (USF), the only legal daily fantasy sports platform in Nevada, continues to pave the way in sports betting with one-of-a-kind wagering opportunities and the best payouts in town. As thousands of people head to Las Vegas for one of the largest and most prestigious poker events in the world, the World Series of Poker (WSOP), USF offers props on the Main Event for the first time.

From now until cards fly on Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. PDT, USF bettors can wager on some of the best poker players in the world as they compete for approximately $60 million in prize money and the prestigious World Series of Poker bracelet. The prop sheet features 14-time bracelet winner Phil Hellmuth, 10-time bracelet winner Johnny Chan, five-time bracelet winner and 2016 WSOP Player of the Year Jason Mercier and six-time bracelet and all-time live tournament money winner of over $32 million Daniel Negreanu. Athletes Richard Seymour, former defensive lineman for the Oakland Raiders, and Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, are also featured on the prop sheet.

Here are the opening odds:

USF bettors can wager on the poker player with the best finish in the prop (if in the top 1,000 places) or if none of the players finish in the top 1,000. USFantasy Sports’ WSOP Main Event prop wagers can be made at all Boyd Gaming, Station Casinos, Arizona Charlie’s and Caesars Entertainment properties, including the host location Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino, as well as Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower. USF odds are shown in real-time here.

