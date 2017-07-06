Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day with WingTime and Metro Diner

National Fried Chicken Day is July 6 and fried chicken lovers across the country celebrate this American favorite at a nearby restaurant, home or an outdoor picnic. Scottish immigrants brought their tradition of deep-frying chicken in fat to the United States. After its introduction to the American South, fried chicken soon became a staple. Over time, seasonings and spices were added to enrich the flavor of the chicken. Fried chicken is a dish that consists of chicken pieces which have been floured or battered then pan-fried, deep-fried or pressure-fried. The breading adds a crisp coating to the exterior of the chicken.

Fried chicken is such a classic and both WingTime and Metro Diner offer the classic with a twist.

Locally owned and operated, WingTime celebrates the love of chicken wings and fingers tossed in a selection of amazing sauces. WingTime offers a huge variety of flavors for the gluten-free chicken fingers, which are hand breaded with potato chips. WingTime is located at 6572 N Decatur Blvd. For more information, call (702) 476-8999 or visit wingtime.net.

Metro Diner serves made-from-scratch twists on old classics, including fried chicken and waffles topped with house-made strawberry butter and Charleston shrimp and grits. The restaurant offers a fun atmosphere “where the locals eat.” In addition to fried chicken and waffles, Metro Diner serves chicken tenders and more. It is a 48-hour process to prepare the chicken. It is first brined, then marinated and then cooked. Metro Diner is located at 9595 W. Tropicana Ave. with a second location, 7305 S. Rainbow Blvd., due to open on July 18. For more information, call 702-505-9810 or visit metrodiner.com