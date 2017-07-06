Mullis takes over Bullring’s NASCAR Super Late Models points lead

There’s a new leader atop the NASCAR Super Late Models division following Monday’s Night of Fire at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Veteran Stan Mullis, in search of his first track championship at the 3/8-mile paved oval, finished third in the 76-lap “Spirit of ’76” feature to move from first to third in the divisional points standings and leads Peyton Saxton 182-178 heading into the summer break. Defending NASCAR Super Late Models track champion Justin Johnson is third with 176 points, while six-time track champ Scott Gafforini is fourth at 147.

Most divisional leaders added to their margins on the Night of Fire, with Aaron McMorran widening his leads in the NASCAR Grand American Modifieds and NASCAR Bombers classes after winning races in both divisions. McMorran, a 25-time Bullring winner, finished second to Sam Jacks in the NASCAR Bombers race, but was awarded the victory after Jacks and his brother, Kyle, failed post-race tech inspection.

McMorran leads Sam Jacks 195-157 in the NASCAR Bombers division and holds a 119-114 advantage over Doug Hamm in the NASCAR Grand American Modifieds class. He is looking to become the first driver in Bullring history to win multiple track titles in the same season.

Other points leaders who added to their margins included Court Connell (NASCAR Super Stocks), Tyler Fabozzi (USLCI Legends), Ron Reed (USLCI Thunder Cars) and Camden Larsen (USLCI Bandolero Outlaws). Braden Connor (USLCI Bandolero Bandits) lost a bit of ground to Amilleo Thomson, but still leads Thomson 147-135 heading into the next event.

Bullring drivers are on a seven-week break during the summer swelter and return to action on Saturday, Aug. 26, for Back to School Night presented by Whelen Engineering. All area students, teachers and staff will be admitted free with valid school IDs, and Back to School Night is the first of four remaining points races at the LVMS short track.

Track championships will be determined on Championship Night on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Bullring points standings

Through July 3 races

NASCAR Super Late Models

1. Stan Mullis 182; 2. Peyton Saxton 178; 3. Justin Johnson 176; 4. Scott Gafforini 147; 5. Tyler Fabozzi 145; 6. David Anderson 132; 7. Kayli Barker 126; 8. Dezel West 111; 9. Steve Anderson 107; 10. Warren Knipper 91; 11. Charlie Pike 58; 12. Gary Clift 57; 13. Brandon Farrington 45; 14. Dennis Rock Jr. 33; 15. Chris Clyne 27; 16. Jay Beasley 25; 17. (tie) Chris Trickle and Cole Cabrera 20; 19. Paul Banghart 17; 20. Noah Gragson 14.

NASCAR Super Stocks

1. Court Connell 146; 2. Johnny Spilotro 127; 3. Mason Sargent 105; 4. Dylin Smotherman 99; 5. Matt Larsen 97; 6. Robert Negrete 75; 7. Vince Bianchi 68; 8. Fred Kiser Jr. 59; 9. Steve Smith 54; 10. Scott Larsen 27; 11. Jason Kiser 28; 12. (tie) Donnie Larson and Chuck Deguevara 15; 14. Jeremy Orozco 12; 15. Mark Balconi 11; 16. Justin Kiser 5.

NASCAR Bombers

1. Aaron McMorran 195; 2. Sam Jacks 157; 3. Kirk Hance 129; 4. Jim Merlino 128; 5. Kyle Jacks 126; 6. Mark Skinner 109; 7. Nick Nuccitelli 107; 8. Anthony Mann 98; 9. Adam Simon 93; 10. Zachery Nicholls 78; 11. Jason Merlino 77; 12. Pete Meyer 66; 13. Bradley Thompson 57; 14. (tie) Robert Schumacher and Martin Sullins 52; 16. Carl Duryee 51; 17. J.J. Nunn 40; 18. (tie) Steve Danko and James Menasco 31; 20. Scott Bradbury 24; 21. Gary Griffiths Jr. 23; 22. Anthony Riegert 13; 23. Cody Maserang 12; 24. (tie) Chuck Trickle, Billy Grasser and Scott Crane 11; 27. (tie) Savannah Ertl and Justin Griffiths 10; 29. (tie) Bob Rynda and Carl Scherkenbach 9; 31. Arlie Daniels 7; 32. Billy Hern 5.

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds

1. Aaron McMorran 119; 2. Doug Hamm 114; 3. Cameron Morga 107; 4. Pat Petrie 79; 5. Brian Reed 71; 6. Scott Osborne 58; 7. Tom Pfundstein 54; 8. Justin Miller 15; 9. Justin Miller 15; 10. William Guevara 13.

USLCI Legend Cars

1. Tyler Fabozzi 197; 2. Michael Todd Glazier 164; 3. T.J. Clark 129; 4. Brian Williams 103; 5. (tie) Payton Garofalo and Dylan Fabozzi 83; 7. Matt Cunningham 64; 8. (tie) Gary Scheurell and Devin Lane 57; 10. Jace Jones 56; 11. Michael Anderson 49; 12. Cody Dempster 45; 13. Robert Gayton 38; 14. Darren Amidon 32; 15. (tie) Kaden Honeycutt, Cameron Morga and Gary Wegener 30; 18. Donny St. Ours 28; 19. Bronson Butcher 27; 20. (tie) Sam Mayer and Brian Lane 26; 22. (tie) Gus Dean and Donna Gunther 23; 24. (tie) Noah Korner and Robbie Czub 21; 26. Jesse Love 20; 27. Darrell Stewart 19; 28. D.J. Canipe, 18; 29. Colton Page 17; 30. (tie) Michael Dabney and Brady Fox-Rhode 16; 32. Ricky Schlick 15; 33. (tie) Cody Winchel and Ray Hoffman 14; 35. (tie) Ben Vanhelden and Jason Cowie 13; 37. (tie) Terry Sykes, Bruce Silver and Eddie Garone 11; 40. Nick Nuccitelli 10; 41. (tie) Randy Beddow, Chris Semler and Ricky Leigh 9; 44. (tie) Daniel Whitley and Lewis Hykes 8; 46. Don Williams 7; 47. (tie) Andy Hulcy and Matt Larsen 6; 49. (tie) Jeremy Doss, Michael Sauer, John Copeland, Ricky De Le Ree and Wayne Jacks 5.

USLCI Thunder Cars

1. Ron Reed 167; 2. Doug Germano 127; 3. Ed Hohman 120; 4. Darin Callaway 108; 5. Ian Anderson 24; 6. Brian Reed 23; 7. Nick D’Egidio 20; 8. Matt Cunningham 16; 9. Travis Boyle 14.

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws

1. Camden Larsen 163; 2. R.J. Smotherman 131; 3. Jaron Giannini 109; 4. Kaden Crouch 106; 5. Matthew Cunningham Jr. 99; 6. Ethan Deguevara 78; 7. Cody Brown 64; 8. Tia Guy 56; 9. Jesse Love 48; 10. Dezel West 40; 11. Cameron Guy 36; 12. Kyle Keller 33; 13. Brodey Warren 19; 14. Adam Lemke 17.

USLCI Bandolero Bandits

1. Braden Connor 147; 2. Amilleo Thomson 135; 3. Landon Gresser 131; 4. Sabastian Lafia 130; 5. Tuscan Nuccitelli 100; 6. Cody Kiemele 75; 7. Levi Johnson 52; 8. Owen Romzek 43; 9. Eliana Danko 28; 10. Branch Danko 26; 11. Alexis Bjork 12.

Skid Plate Cars (as of June 3)

1. Robert Smotherman 56; 2. James Brazzeal 53; 3. Jeff Bargerhuff 42; 4. Cindy Clark 32; 5. Billy Paddack Jr. 30; 6. Travis Wood 28; 7. Don Williams 26; 8. Racer X 20; 9. (tie) Matthew Paddack Jr. and Nick Tom 17; 11. Scott Stockwell 15; 12. Ben Williams 14; 13. Billy Paddack Sr. 13; 14. Nick Nuccitelli 12; 15. Marcus Allen 11.