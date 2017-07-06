Ready for a Big Lifestyle Change? Consider moving to Dubai

Everyone needs an amazing adventure at some point in their lives, and making a big move is one way to do it. If you’ve always imagined living somewhere with incredible lifestyle opportunities, well-paying jobs, gorgeous buildings and the ideal weather, then Dubai is quite possibly the perfect choice. You’ll be able to live the life of a millionaire, with huge yachts moored up outside your local beach, and shopping centers packed with haute couture and designer labels. Plus, you’ll be able to carry on doing most of the things you love already: yoga and swimming to shows and fine dining, Dubai has an active lifestyle scene.

Even if you don’t want to fully commit, it’s easy to buy vacation properties in Dubai, providing you with the dream getaway for weekends and holidays.

Residences

There are so many choices when it comes to buying property in Dubai. From palatial penthouse apartments to sprawling mansions, you’ll be able to pick your dream home. Because the weather is predictable and idyllic, having an outdoor pool isn’t a problem at all. Incredible properties are part of the market, with nearly all listed properties boasting gorgeous views of Dubai’s breathtaking skyline. While you might associate Dubai with apartment blocks, there are plenty of villas to choose from, if you’d prefer to live in a house more similar to what you’ve got now.

The weather

Dubai’s weather is one of its most attractive reasons. You’ll be guaranteed sun almost all year ‘round, so you can whittle away your days sitting by the pool or by the sea. Plus, temperatures rarely fall below 73 degrees in the winter, so you’ll never have to cancel plans due to snow or bad weather. However, this does mean you’ll need to be vigilant when it comes to staying cool and not burning. Dubai’s desert climate means air conditioning is vital: almost every building you visit in Dubai will be cooled by icy air conditioning. So, if you start living there, you’ll need to have the name of a decent repairs company, such as AC Maintenance Dubai. Dubai’s weather means you can escape to the summer any day of the year – yet not boil due to the state-wide air conditioning.

The lifestyle

Dubai has a vibrant, buzzing culture, with plenty of gorgeous places to eat out. Haute cuisine is incredibly popular. People work hard in Dubai, but they play hard too. You’ll be able to try everything from sailing in the legendary marinas, to strolling along boardwalks, to sampling some of the best retail therapy in the world. Plus, many places around the world is within an eight-hour flight of Dubai, so you’ll be able to explore some wonderful, exotic places, without long flights and endless jet lag. The state is full of expats from all around the world, so you’ll be able to make some amazing friends, and learn all about different cultures. Dubai is famous for giving its inhabitants a luxurious lifestyle – it certainly won’t disappoint.