Capriott’s Chicken Chipotle Crunch combines tastes of tender, spicy, crispy, savory and creamy

Written and photography by Debbie Hall

Capriotti’s is known for fresh ingredients, tender meats and delectable sauces all on a freshly baked soft bun. Along with all of its specialty subs and other great menu items, Capriotti’s is now offering the Chicken Chipotle Crunch sub for a limited time through Aug. 31. Featuring premium chicken, grilled hot with melted American cheese and topped with chipotle ranch dressing, lettuce, crispy cheddar onions, and tomatoes—the new sandwich can be ordered in any size, and also as part of Capriotti’s Capture 2 deal.

The Capriotti’s Capture 2 is the best way to indulge in one of Capriotti’s signature soups or salads to go with a half of a favorite sub including Chicken Chipotle Crunch. For those with the CAPAddicts Rewards App, trying the Chicken Chipotle Crunch sub (or any of the great menu item), can earn free subs, receive free offers, earn status level points and get the latest news.

Capriotti’s specializes in cold, grilled and vegetarian submarine sandwiches. Each restaurant roasts whole turkeys for 12 hours nightly, hand pulls meats and makes its own meatballs and coleslaw. Its turkey specialty is known as the The Bobbie made with slow roasted turkey and topped with cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo. Children’s menu options are available as well as soups and salads.

All of this deliciousness began with Lois Margolet and her brother Alan who started Capriotti’s in 1976. They lived in Little Italy in Wilmington, Delaware, where there were many sandwich shops but Lois still had a dream of creating something unique. The shop began as a boarded up building beneath their apartment. They decided to name it after their grandfather, Philip Capriotti, who loved to cook.

They started roasting whole fresh turkeys overnight and customers loved their sandwiches made with fresh roasted turkey, cheese, fresh rolls and produce. Other sandwiches were soon offered with quality meats.

In 1993, the first restaurant location in Las Vegas opened at 322 West Sahara Ave. (and remains in business today). In 2004, Ashley Morris and Jason Smylie opened a franchise in Las Vegas. In 2005, Morris, Smylie and a group of investors consisting of 95 percent Las Vegans bought Capriotti’s. In 2008 and 2009 the chain was the official sandwich sponsor of the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. Capriotti’s was ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s top 500 franchise list in 2010 and remained ranked through 2014.

Capriotti’s was featured on Food Network’s “Unwrapped” in December 2011. In November 2013, Capriotti’s expanded its presence on the East Coast by opening its first location in Washington DC. Then-Vice President Joe Biden was the first customer served at the store’s grand opening. In 2014, the company was named one of the “Top 10 Best Food Franchises for Your Buck” and one of “America’s Best Franchises” by Forbes magazine. The Sandelman & Associates Quick Track Study on the Top 10 Quick Service Restaurant Concepts ranked Capriotti’s among the top ten in overall satisfaction and won the award for highest quality and taste in the 2014 study.

The restaurant chain has 106 locations in 17 states including Nevada, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Washington State, Wisconsin and Washington D.C. To find a location, order online or for more information, visit capriottis.com.