Ally Brooke from Fifth Harmony spotted at Sugar Factory American Brasserie Las Vegas

Ally Brooke from the popular all girl group Fifth Harmony, who dined at Foxwoods Sugar Factory last month, celebrated her birthday last night with friends at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Fashion Show in Las Vegas. She was wearing a white shirt mini dress, dusty rose heels and her shades.

The group noshed on rainbow sliders, spinach artichoke dip and appetizer samplers. Ally ordered her favorite Sugar Factory signature goblets: the Lollipop Passion and the Night Owl to share with her friends and for dessert they enjoyed Nutella Banana and Caramel Sugar Daddy Insane Milkshakes. Ally mentioned, “I love Sugar Factory, the food is so good and there is such a cool vibe here, plus I have a major sweet tooth!”

Later during the night, UFC fighters Nick and Nate Diaz and UFC ring girl and model Arianny Celeste hosted a meet-and-greet for fans at Sugar Factory American Brasserie. Ally being a fan headed over to their table to meet the group and take a few photos with them.

As they were leaving, Ally stopped by the candy store to pick up her favorite candies to take home including Couture Pops, Sour Patch Kids, salted caramel chocolate bites and Skittles.

Photo Credit: Carlos Larios