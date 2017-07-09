Las Vegas Swings be featured on Season 3 of ‘Handcrafted America’

by Debbie Hall

Las Vegas artisan Tom McGrady and his business, Las Vegas Swings, will be featured on an upcoming episode of “Handcrafted America” on the INSP network. Delivered to more than 81 million U.S. homes on cable, satellite and Internet, the show will be broadcast later this year.

Tom has been handcrafting quality porch swings, garden arbors and Adirondack furniture in Las Vegas since 2003.

“I build swings that make people happy, which makes me happy. I take a lot of satisfaction and pride in my work, and I hope that those who acquire my swings feel my same pride in ownership,” Tom said.

According to McGrady, his porch swings are not only built for comfort but romance as well. Grand Arbor is handcrafted with the same attention to detail found in fine woodworking and constructed of California redwood, finished with an exterior penetrating oil stain and built to last. McGrady spends six to eight hours going to several wood suppliers to hand picking boards and cuts his own lattice from redwood stock, rounding over the edges and sand smooth. The Adirondack chair is a distinctive, sloped back inclined seat with high, wide arms that has endured for over 100 years.

He learned his craft as a young man in the early 1970s from a Quaker furniture maker in historic Chester County, Pennsylvania. As an artist, he strives for beauty, fine craftsmanship and, most importantly, comfort in every porch swing he builds.

On trips home, McGrady visits saw mills in Pennsylvania where he hand-selects live edge black walnut and cherry hardwood slabs for one-of-a-kind tables, counter tops and other artistic objects. The trees are responsibly harvested and many culled from urban settings.

Jill Wagner hosts “Handcrafted America” as she travels around the country—from Hawaii to New Hampshire—seeking out a new group of artisans dedicated to crafting fine products the traditional way…with their own two hands.

For schedules and providers, visit www.insp.com/shows/handcrafted-america.

McGrady is thrilled about this wonderful opportunity showcase gifted artists in Las Vegas. For more information, call 702.838.3015 or visit LasVegasSwings.com.