Three ways that critical data loss occurs

There’s this impression nowadays that data loss is unavoidable – that every individual or business will eventually experience the crushing blow of losing all the data and information that they hold. Well, by staying one step ahead of the game and following the five steps outlined below, you’ll hopefully be able to avoid the disastrous feeling received from a corrupted hard drive.

It’s all about recognizing the leading reasons for data loss and putting preventative measures in place. Learn about them below.

Human error – accidentally deleting files

There is nothing, absolutely nothing, which anybody can do about accidentally deleting documents. Everyone is busy. Everyone has got lots to do. Sometimes you drag over a few files instead of the one, or even delete whole folders. The Recycle bin often proves to be a saving grace, but there are a few ways in which it can fail us:

Files deleted by using shift + delete

Files deleted over Command Prompt

Files larger than what the Recycle Folder can hold

Files deleted over a network that doesn’t have a recycle bin

While there are many great varieties of data recovery software on the market, the main method of prevention with human error is by not overworking staff by allowing them ample time to complete projects (if you’re managing a team), or by slowing down yourself and ensuring you double check files before deleting.

Computer viruses

With the rise of ransomware such as WannaCry – where a virus locks down your computer, encrypts all your files and demands payment – being aware of the latest string of computer viruses is paramount to the survival of your data. Email-based attacks are the most common, with 21 per cent of all attacks happening this way, but phishing websites are also another popular means of attack.

The best way to prevent this is by backing up data regularly and using good, well-established antivirus software.

Sudden power loss

It’s easy to forget that our devices – whether you’re operating a desktop PC, laptop or a server – all use physical components. Our hard drives are incredibly delicate and must be shut down in a safe and secure way to remain operational. When these components lose or suddenly receive a surge in power, it takes its toll – potentially damaging the intricate systems in place to keep them running. A power surge, or sudden loss of power, may well end up breaking your hard drive beyond repair.

Let’s say you were saving a file – which as you may know means it must be written to a disk via a hard drive – and the power suddenly dropped. This would ensure you file isn’t saved – as the machinery responsible wasn’t able to do its job. But what about if your hard drive was updating/overwriting files responsible for booting your system? There’s a good chance they’ll be corrupted. Important servers will always have a backup generator which kicks in instantly, but for some users this may not be possible. Hence, the rule here, is to always perform a backup.