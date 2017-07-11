Max Pawn and Entrupy host handbag authentication event to benefit Women of Global Change on July 14

When one invests in a designer handbag, owning a knock0ff is not an option. Max Pawn, joined by luxury goods authenticator Entrupy, will hold free brand authentications at its 6040 W. Sahara Ave. shop. New York City-based Entrupy provides the only technology-driven solution for the authentication of high-value luxury goods. Max Pawn is the only business in Las Vegas to use this system.

Using microscopic images and computer vision algorithms, Entrupy’s system can ensure the authenticity of select products from brands currently sold at Max Pawn including Balenciaga, Burberry, Celine, Chanel, Dior, Fendi, Goyard, Gucci, Hermès, Louis Vuitton and Prada. Authenticated items receive the Entrupy Certificate of Authenticity, deployed by hundreds of secondary resellers and online marketplaces to bring trust to consumers seeking authentic luxury goods.

“Entrupy is a very exciting state-of-the-art system to insure that items are authentic,” Michael Mack, owner of Max Pawn said. “They will serve the luxury market including authenticaing athletic shoes such as Michael Jordan. They are also working with the U.S. federal government on currency. If a microscopic thumbprint of the special paper used in printing currency can be taken, it will great combat conterfitting.”

Max Pawn will donate a percentage of the shop’s July 14 sales to the Las Vegas chapter of Women of Global Change. The organiztion serves to set new examples for women which can bring in more harmony to home, life, love and the world.

The event will be held with free brand authentications at its 6040 W. Sahara Ave. shop from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit maxpawnlv.com.