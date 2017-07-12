A Little Empowering goes a Long Way

by John Dunia

It doesn’t take much at all to empower others. Sometimes it can be as little as a gentle smile. However, those who most often need a little empowering are people whom we too often tend to overlook and neglect. When the economic recession hit just over 10 years ago, many who never expected to be homeless, found themselves in that situation. One of those persons was Merideth Spriggs.

After receiving her Master’s Degree in Divinity, Merideth got a job as an administrator at Point Loma Nazarene University. However, not long after, she found herself not only out of a job but living out of her car. The realization that if someone with her education and drive could end up homeless, then it could happen to just about anyone.

In 2010, she created Caridad Charity which is dedicated to helping the homeless in a number of ways. Merideth partners with many other local organizations finding homes, jobs, or even driving clients to doctor’s appointments. “There are a number of ways anyone can help,” she said. “Even something as simple as offering a bottle of water can make a huge difference.”

With a couple months still left in our intense summer, think about buying a few extra bottles of water and when you see someone who is in need, hand them a bottle. And if you can, add in a few dollars with it. A gesture this small may make a world of difference to that person. We all can’t be as dedicated as Merideth is but there is no reason at all that we shouldn’t do our part to empower our fellow Las Vegans.

You can find out more about Merideth and Caridad as well as ways to help at www.caridadcharity.com