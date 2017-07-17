Fathom Events Bring Movie Classics to the Big Screen

By Nikki Artale

Timeless classic masterpieces are being shown in select movie theaters across the country and it is a great theater experience seeing it on the big screen. I am a movie buff and I have seen thousands of movies and it is so special to see these old classics once again. Thanks to Fathom Events and TCM these classics will go on forever for everyone to see again.

One of the last films I saw was The Godfather, which was a special 45th Anniversary Event about a New York Mafia family, starring Marlon Brando as Don Corleone. The film was nominated for seven Academy Award nominations and won three, including Best Picture of 1972 and Best Actor for Marlon Brando. The film was directed by Francis Ford Coppola who went on to make Godfather 2 and Godfather 3. The Godfather is one of the greatest films in world cinema. I have seen this movie many times on a small TV but it was awesome to see it on the big screen. I love this movie and I would watch it over and over again.

All About Eve received 14 academy award nominations and won six for Best Picture, Best Director, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, Best Actress Bette Davis, Best Film and Special Jury Prize. Also starring in the film was Anne Baxter, Celeste Holm, Marilyn Monroe and George Sanders. Bette Davis as Margo Channing is an aging Broadway star whose career is threatened by her assistant Eve Harrington played by Anne Baxter. All About Eve is a 1950 American Drama that has been preserved in the United States Film Registry.

Some Like It Hot a Timeless Classic Masterpiece is considered to be one of the greatest film comedies. A black and white film starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon is a film about two musicians dressed as women in an all-girl band who are escaping from gangsters after they witnessed a Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre.

Marilyn Monroe won a Golden Globe for Best Actress for her role as Sugar Kane, a ukulele player and singer, Jack Lemmon won a Best Actor and Tony Curtis won a second place Bambi award for Best Actor. It is a fabulous comedy and so entertaining to watch these legends in this magnificent film.

Fathom Events began in 2002 as an experiment – a test to see whether the movie theater could become home to unique content beyond studio blockbusters and if one-of-a-kind entertainment events could draw audiences to cinemas on weeknights and other off-peak timeframes. 15 years later, Fathom Events is the recognized leader in the event cinema industry, offering a variety of world-class entertainment events in movie theatres across the United States. Audiences experience music’s biggest stars, breathtaking performing arts, thrilling sporting events and popular comedy acts. Expert insights are provided into beloved classic films, early access to Hollywood’s hottest releases and big-screen presentations of original programming featuring the top names in radio, television, faith and more.

Check out www.fathomevents.com for more info.

Nikki Artale

