Cabo Wabo Cantina Will Have You Feeling Tipsy On National Daiquiri Day on July 19

Put your bottoms up and drink it down on Wednesday, July 19 in celebration of National Daiquiri Day at Cabo Wabo Cantina! There is no better way to celebrate the holiday than at the Mexican restaurant that is always offering an exciting time with Strip-side views, upbeat music and of course….the MANY delicious daiquiri flavors.

A few of Cabo Wabo’s alcohol infused daiquiri flavors include: Electric Blue, made with blueberry coconut and rum; Frisky Whiskey, made with ginger and whiskey; Vegas Crush, mixed with orange-pineapple rum, and more! All daiquiri drinks are available for purchase in various sizes, between 16 and 60 ounces! Daiquiri prices start at $10.