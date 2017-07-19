Keep That Empowerment Going!

by John Dunia

I want to thank all of you for making a tremendously successful beginning for this column. Last week, my article was the most read article on Las Vegas Informer and it had over 2,000 views on the Informer’s Facebook page.

After the article featuring Merideth Spriggs was published, I found out that Caridad, along with five other homeless outreach agencies, just launched a new campaign called Donation Drive. What better way to continue our community Empowerment than by donating to this campaign.

Last week I suggested something as simple as a bottle of water but this week, they are focusing on some extremely important personal needs for the summer. The first is sun block. The second is feminine hygiene products. These often-overlooked items for the homeless and those living in shelters are nearly as important as drinking water and also just as difficult to get.

This week, I’m asking you to go out of your way and donate something to this Donation Drive. And once you have given, I’m asking you to write in the comment section the ways which you helped. All of the organizations participating will have their information at the end of this article.

It doesn’t matter how big or small your donations are. What truly matters is your involvement in empowering others. Let’s show the world that Las Vegas is determined to be one of the most engaging and empowering communities in which to thrive. I will begin by telling you my plan to donate. I am going to give $20 to Caridad. It may not be much but it’s the first step and I’m happy to start it off. Thank you very much and let’s overflow the comment section.

www.usvetsinc.org/lasvegas

caridadcharity.com

www.westcare.com

www.helpusa.org/where-we-are/nevada

www.helpsonv.org

www.salvationarmysouthernnevada.org