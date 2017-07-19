Northwest Cherries Partners with Flock & Fowl for Tree to Table Program

Restaurants across the county celebrate the arrival of Northwest-grown sweet cherries with exclusive menu items during the month of July

by Debbie Hall

It’s fresh cherry season even in the heat of Las Vegas. This summer’s celebration of cherries includes several by the Northwest Cherry Growers, a farmer’s organization that represents almost all of the fresh cherries distributed in grocery stories. While cherries can be eaten straight from the bag, the Tree to Table program will showcase the fruit in a variety of special dishes at select restaurants, including Flock & Fowl.

Now in its fourth year of pairing fruit from the orchards with chefs across the country, the Northwest Cherry Growers has teamed up with 15 chefs and restaurants across the country. Flock & Fowl will showcase Northwest-grown sweet cherries in a signature dish throughout the month of July.

“We’ve seen such an incredible response from restaurants with this program in the past and are looking forward to showcasing what the chefs have come up with this year,” said James Michael, with the Northwest Cherry Growers. “Most people think of cherries as a fresh snack or for only desserts, but they offer so much versatility in both sweet and savory preparations. Our hope is that their diners will be inspired by new flavor combinations and utilize them in their own dishes at home.”

With the exception of Rainier cherries, the darker the exterior, the sweeter the fruit. The sweet cherry varieties, especially those of Northwest, are known for their naturally high sugar content due to the extended hang time on the tree. The combination of the Northwest latitude (spanning Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Montana), nutrient-rich volcanic soil and unique climate create the perfect growing conditions for cherries resulting in an unmatched flavor profile.

Flock & Fowl works to always serve the perfect plate of chicken rice. The food served is natural, pure and fresh and all sauces are made in house, including two different soy sauces. Flock & Fowl was selected since it sources only the best produce and uses organic ingredients as much as possible. Flock & Fowl is located at 380 W. Sahara Ave. For more information, call 626-616-6632 or visit flockandfowl.com.

The Northwest Cherry Growers is a grower’s organization funded by fruit assessments to increase awareness and consumption of regional stone fruits. The organization is dedicated to the promotion, education, market development and research of stone fruits from Northwest orchards. It began in 1947 and has since grown to include growers in five states – Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Montana. For more information, visit www.nwcherries.com or www.wastatefruit.com.