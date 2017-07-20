Less Than Jake to Headline Hard Rock Pool July 21st

Friday Night Live at the Pool offers an unforgettable experience where guests can enjoy bar bites, beverages, music and party atmosphere in front of The JBL Sound Stage or in a VIP cabana.

This Friday night the Hard Rock Pool is host to long time ska band Less Than Jake, an American ska punk band from Gainesville, Florida, formed in 1992. The band consists of Chris DeMakes (vocals, guitar), Roger Lima (vocals, bass), Vinnie Fiorello (drums, lyrics), Buddy Schaub (trombone) and Peter “JR” Wasilewski (saxophone).

The group released its debut album, Pezcore, in 1995, following a series of independent seven-inch single releases. The band’s subsequent two studio albums, Losing Streak (1996) and Hello Rockview (1998), were released on major label, Capitol Records, leading to increased exposure. The band’s fifth studio album Anthem (2003) was the group’s most commercially successful to date, featuring the singles, “She’s Gonna Break Soon” and “The Science of Selling Yourself Short”.

In 2008 the band founded its own label, Sleep It Off Records, and released its seventh full-length album, GNV FLA. The band has recently stated its preference for EP releases, and independently issued Greetings from Less Than Jake (2011) and its counterpart, Seasons Greetings from Less Than Jake (2012). In late 2012, the band combined the two to create the compilation album, Greetings and Salutations (2012) The band’s eighth studio album, See the Light, was released on November 12, 2013.

The band entered the studio in 2016 to record their latest EP, titled “Sound The Alarm”, which was released in February 2017 through Pure Noise Records.

Less Than Jake’s discography runs all the way back to 1995! A band that stood the test of time for over two decades!

The Hard Rock Hotel Pool has been host to some of the most popular bands and groups from around the entire country. With premium service, and a full bar comfortably located inside the pool itself, The Hard Rock Hotel is one of the premium destinations for pool concerts in Las Vegas. Upcoming shows include Taking Back Sunday, one of the most listened to emo bands in the last decade.

Friday Night Live at the Pool

Tickets can be purchased at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino box office, online at www.axs.com or charge-by-phone at 888.9.AXS.TIX. Cabana reservations can be made by calling 702.693.5555. Other fantastic upcoming shows include:

Less Than Jake

Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $22.50

Turnpike Troubadours with Charley Crockett

Friday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $25

EllisMania 14: What Better Than Now

Friday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $25

OTHER POOLSIDE CONERTS:

Taking Back Sunday with Every Time I Die and Modern Chemistry

Thursday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $28.50

PSYCHO LAS VEGAS 2017 featuring King Diamond, Mastodon, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Ace Frehley, Gojira, Swans, Neurosis, Magma, Sleep, Melvins and over 70 more

Friday, Aug. 18 – Sunday, Aug. 20 at noon inside The Joint, Vinyl and Paradise Pool

Tickets start at $99 and are available at https://psycholv2017.eventbrite.com/