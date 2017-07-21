Gardner Company Selects General Contractor for UNLV Research & Technology Park

Gardner Company announced Burke Construction Group as the general contractor in the development of phase one for the UNLV Harry Reid Research and Technology Park.

“It is a privilege to be selected as the general contractor in the first phase of development for the UNLV Harry Reid Research & Technology Park,” said Kevin Burke, President and CEO of Burke Construction Group. “There are high expectations surrounding the project and we look forward to showcasing our skills in an effort to enhance our community and UNLV.”

The Gardner Company is a full-service real estate company specializing in the development of office, retail, industrial and medical buildings. The company was appointed Master Developer in September and will build and lease the space at the research and technology park.

Partner and Vice President of Development for Gardner Company’s southern Nevada office, Dan Stewart said, “Kevin Burke and his team come highly regarded and we are not only confident in their work, but excited to have them join us in this landmark project.”