Floyd Mayweather and Dana White party at DLVEC

On Friday, July 21, thousands of fans gathered at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center to take a blast to the past with the “I Love The 90’s Tour: The Party Continues.” Featuring acts such as Coolio, Rob Base and headliners, TLC, UFC president Dana White and undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather were spotted enjoying the entertainment with CEO Derek Stevens.

Mayweather danced the night away to some of TLC’s biggest hits including “What About Your Friends,” “No Scrubs,” “Waterfalls,” and their newest single “Way Back.” The crowd definitely noticed his infatuation with band member, Chilli, during their performance.