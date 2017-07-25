A New Circus is in Town: Circus 1903 at Paris Las Vegas

Photo courtesy of Circus 1903

Discover The Golden Age of Circus

Imagine walking out of the 21st century – into the beginning of the 20th century. The circus is in town and everyone is there waiting with anticipation. Look around – and up: You’re surrounded by exotic animals, amazing acrobats, contortionists, jugglers and high-wire acts. Those days are recreated in Circus 1903, with an extended engagement at Paris Las Vegas beginning July 25.

Read more at lasvegas.showtickets.com.

 

