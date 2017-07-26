Celebrate Delicious New Smoked Wings At Hooters Casino Hotel Las Vegas

New Smoked Wings shaken in favorite dry rub flavor are half the calories of traditional chicken wings

Guests offered $1 wings Thursday, July 27 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where there’s smoke, there’s a burning desire. In celebration of National Chicken Finger Day and National Chicken Wing Day, Hooters Casino Hotel Las Vegas has introduced the new, mouth-watering Smoked Wings to its already-robust wing menu. Available in three delicious flavors, the new Smoked Wings are half the calories of traditional wings, which means eat twice as many! Continuing the chicken celebration, the renowned property will offer guests $1 wings on Thursday, July 27 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hooters’ New Smoked Wings are traditional bone-in wings which are marinated overnight, then smoked low and slow over hickory chips to seal in that rich, smoky flavor. Order them seasoned with one of the new homemade dry rubs: Texas BBQ, Garlic Habanero and Jerk Rub, or get them with a favorite wing sauce. Don’t like sauce or seasoning? Guests can still enjoy them without the sauce. There’s more than enough smoky flavor to satisfy taste buds.

Open 24/7, the Hooters Restaurant inside Hooters Casino delivers great food served by the world-famous Hooters Girls in a fun and casual setting. The World’s Busiest Hooters boasts a full bar and offers all of favorites including wings, burgers, sandwiches, salads, seafood and now breakfast. What better way to start the day than a hearty breakfast served by your favorite Hooters Girl? Take advantage of Wings Wednesdays and receive 10 boneless wings, tossed in choice of sauce, with fries and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing, all for $9.99.

Keep up with Hooters Casino Hotel Las Vegas announcements and news on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information, call 1.866.LVHOOTS or visit www.hooterscasinohotel.com.