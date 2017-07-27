How to Overcome a Fear of Failing

More than you might realize, many people are afraid to fail. It’s common and natural to feel this way. The issue is when it starts running your life. You don’t want your fear of failure to get so bad that it begins to interfere with your daily interactions.

There are ways to get around the feelings and charge ahead with confidence. While there’s no magic formula, there are techniques that work if you put them into play. Remember that you don’t have to do it alone and there are people who can help if it becomes debilitating. See how to overcome your fear of failing.

Journal

Start by writing down how you feel. Journal all of the thoughts and emotions that are running through your head. Describe why you believe you’re experiencing these feelings and what you think about them. Write as much detail as possible so you can make sense of it all when you review your journal. Your goal is to identify the root cause of your emotions. Ask yourself where you think the fear originated and try to recall any past experiences that may have played a part in how you react today.

Don’t Overthink it

Simplify the fear as best you can. Thinking of fear in complex terms will be overwhelming and you won’t be able to get past your anxious feelings. Break down your tasks into actionable items. Think about what you need to do to get to where you’re going. Take one moment, day and action at a time. Instead of letting fear drive you, focus on your passion and why you’re wanting to go after the goals in front of you.

Find alternatives

It’s possible you’re not someone who wants to dive in head first with their eyes closed. This is why it’s important to build stepping stones to your destination. Don’t make yourself do it all in one sitting. Break it down and accomplish one item at a time. For example, if you want to quit smoking, choose to vape with 120ml e juice and slowly ween yourself off of cigarettes. The next time you turn around, you’ll probably have stopped smoking all together. Sometimes it takes baby steps to overcome fear. There’s nothing wrong with setting up checkpoints along the way to make sure it’s still what you want to do.

Accept Failure Sometimes

Anyone who’s successful has failed. Failure is inevitable and it happens to everyone. Don’t think you’re alone when it comes to battling your emotions. When you accept it for what it is, you become more familiar with it and don’t fear it as much. A lot of times better outcomes emerge after you’ve failed. You can’t always control the situation, so you need to learn to accept it. The more you fail, the more you’ll succeed and the more comfortable you’ll become with the pattern.

Conclusion

Failing isn’t an easy pill to swallow. Remain calm and confident that you’ll figure it out. This is how to overcome your fear of failing.