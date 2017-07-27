Insomniac Cares and The Shade Tree Open Doors to the $120,000 Renovated Children’s Activity Center

Last week, Insomniac Cares and The Shade Tree unveiled the newly designed Children’s Activity Center following a complete renovation of the space funded by the EDC Week Charity Auction in 2016. Insomniac, eBay for Charity and fans from around the world came together to bid on priceless once-in-a-lifetime experiences, raising more than $120,000 for the local nonprofit.

“The first time we visited The Shade Tree, we were blown away by the incredible work being done to protect the women and children in crisis in Las Vegas,” said Pasquale Rotella, Founder and CEO of Insomniac. “The growth of the EDC Week Charity Auction has been so rewarding, especially to have witnessed the transformation of the Children’s Activity Center over the past year. I am so grateful for our friends, local partners, and fans around the world for contributing to this amazing renovation that created a brand new colorful space for the kids to express themselves and feel safe at the shelter.”

The Shade Tree in Las Vegas is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing shelter for women and children who are victims of domestic violence and/or human trafficking. Nutone Construction worked with the Insomniac team to create custom flooring, window treatments, a brilliantly designed daisy mural hallway, a floor to ceiling custom-made tree with a storage nook and play structure, entertainment consoles and seating, crafting tables, dress up stations, exercise equipment and more, to create a positive and healthy place for the children to have fun. In addition, the center was fully stocked with movies, books, arts and crafts, costumes, stuffed animals and more.

“The renovations far exceeded anything we could have imagined for the Children’s Activity Center,” said Stacey Lockhart, executive director of The Shade Tree. “We work hard to create a safe and inspirational place for the children to grow and now we have the opportunity to offer that to the children we serve.”

Since its inception in 2011, Insomniac Cares has raised over $1.7 million for its nonprofit partners. Keep up with Insomniac announcements and news on Insomniac.com, Facebook and Twitter.

The Shade Tree is Southern Nevada’s only 24-hour accessible emergency shelter for women and children in crisis, servicing many who are victims of domestic violence and/or human trafficking. The Shade Tree is equipped with 364 beds and provides over 100,000 nights of shelter and over 165,000 meals every year. On average, The Shade Tree provides assistance to 15 new families each day and last year helped 5,200 women and children by providing them with safe shelter and other life changing services. The Shade Tree facility offers residential areas with sleeping rooms, libraries, training rooms, children’s playrooms, meals, and laundry services. Additionally, the organization offers programs and services for women and children including life skills, workforce readiness, health services, and housing assistance. The Shade Tree has been providing safe shelter to women and children since 1989. To learn more, visit theshadetree.org and follow The Shade Tree on Facebook at @ShadeTreeofLasVegas, Twitter at @ShadeTreeVegas, and Instagram at@ShadeTreeVegas.