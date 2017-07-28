Las Vegas resident Curt Smith wins $10,000 courtesy of Capriotti’s

Imagine walking into a Capriotti’s, ordering a delicious sandwich and then offered a scratch-off card.

Curt Smith had just moved from Montana and has only been in Las Vegas for six weeks. He had not heard of the Capriotti’s concept but sought out the sandwich brand after receiving a recommendation from his father-in-law, and went to his nearest shop at Aliante Casino + Hotel.

Capriotti’s was running a sweepstakes contest from May through June that offered a scratch-off card with every sandwich purchase. One lucky winner was to be chosen for an ultimate prize of $10,000 – and that one winner was Smith!

It was there that Smith had “the best cheesesteak of his life” and rest, as they say, is history.

