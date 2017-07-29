Las Vegas Film Festival Celebrates 10 Years of Magic

Written and Photography by Nikki Artale

It was magic attending Las Vegas Film Festival with the screenings of many fabulous films with daily festival mixers, parties and panel discussions that were attended by filmgoers and film makers. This year’s festival was held entirely in Brendan Theaters inside the Palms Casino Resort. National filmmakers and film lovers from all over the world came to enjoy the films and attend the daily panels that were very informative.

Included once again was CineVegas Presents at LVFF which featured a fine selection of films, under the direction of Trevor Groth and Mike Pante. The festival lineup was a mixture of documentaries, feature films and highlighted films made by and produced in Southern Nevada. Three college showcases were produced by students from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, College of Southern Nevada and Nevada State College showing a collection of short films. I am so proud of our young filmmakers and look forward to see their work every year.





There were many outstanding film shown and one in particular was California Dreams, a semi documentary about five individuals who are pursuing their life time dreams, directed by Mike Ott. The film portraits real people and their Hollywood dreams.

It is also a time to meet and greet with old friends at the LV Film Fest and enjoy the event that is put together by Milo Kostelecky, President; Robin Greenspun, CineVegas Chairman and West McDowell, Creative & Program Director.

Thank you for a great Las Vegas Film Festival and I look forward to next year’s event.

Nikki Artale

