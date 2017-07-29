“Miss D Legs” Contestants take over the D Casino Hotel Las Vegas

The D Casino Hotel held their third annual “Miss D Legs” competition this past week, and it was most definitely a sultry sight to see! Downtown Las Vegas was packed because everyone wanted a glimpse of over 30 models strutting on stage with their “I love the D” shirts and fitted black short-shorts. Who better to host the event than Miss Nevada USA 2017? That’s right – the gorgeous Lauren York was right there with the other beauties on stage, in her sparkly, eye-catching red dress. So, who won the coveted title? Model #29, Sam Adams, was the first place winner. The lovely lady received her prestigious sash, and an awesome cash prize! The crowd followed the ladies into the D Casino where all 30 models posed for photos by the world famous Longbar and with owner Derek Stevens. It seems like there is always something fun going on downtown, especially at the D!