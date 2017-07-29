The Chainsmokers spotted at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas

Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of the EDM-pop duo, The Chainsmokers, dined at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas late last night. Along with a group of nearly 20, they dined in the garden lounge where they shared a chef-selected tasting menu. The beet and burrata salad mixed with arugula and tossed in a Dijon vinaigrette was a group-favorite. The DJ duo, who are in Las Vegas for their residency at XS Nightclub, also sipped on specialty cocktails and wine from La Cave’s exquisite wine collection.