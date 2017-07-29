The Chainsmokers spotted at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas 

July 29, 2017  |   Filed under: Food & Beverage  |   Posted by:

Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of the EDM-pop duo, The Chainsmokers, dined at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas late last night. Along with a group of nearly 20, they dined in the garden lounge where they shared a chef-selected tasting menu. The beet and burrata salad mixed with arugula and tossed in a Dijon vinaigrette was a group-favorite. The DJ duo, who are in Las Vegas for their residency at XS Nightclub, also sipped on specialty cocktails and wine from La Cave’s exquisite wine collection.

0.00 avg. rating (0% score) - 0 votes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Join the Informer mailing list

Check your email and confirm the subscription