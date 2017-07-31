A GHOST STORY Movie Review
By Victoria Alexander, Film Critic
Las Vegas Informer
David Lowery’s highly personal, troubling A GHOST STORY stays with you – rummaging around in your head. There is something hauntingly beautiful in its premise. And then there is the feeling that Lowery has tapped into something very compelling – a truly unique treatise on what happens when we die.
A GHOST STORY is so much the writer-director’s absolute vision that the actors are merely set pieces. The long silences and still camera settings intentionally give us little information to know much about C (Casey Affleck) and M (Rooney Mara). All we know is C writes songs. They are married, in love and live in a largely bare house in rural Texas. They are hardly a modern couple. Without friends, families, extraneous objects of entertainment – save for an old piano that came with the house – C & M spend their days wordlessly entwined in each other. A brief, melancholy interlude interrupts their self-imposed solitude. M wants to move but C feels tied to the land.
Without the distraction of a heavily electronic life, a glimpse of what is “behind the veil” of consensus reality makes itself known. A loud, banging noise from the piano in the middle of the night announces that something unexpected is in the house.
C’s soul is signaling its body’s impeding death. C dies suddenly and M, not being very talkative to begin with, retreats into a near somnambulistic state.
After M identifies C’s body, the technician covers the white sheet once again over his face. When M leaves, C sits up, completely encased in the white sheet and starts walking through the hospital and across fields to home.
In Hinduism is the belief that the soul, in its disembodied form, hovers about its original and familiar places for ten days. It is in the form of a ghost during these ten days.
Shemira is the Jewish religious ritual of watching over the body of a deceased person from the time of death until burial.
The door to another degree reality is open and C’s “ghost” watches M as she grieves but he cannot make contact with her. Time passes and M decides to sell the house to a young Hispanic mother with two small children. M leaves a small note in a crack she makes in a wall. M’s ghost is trapped in the house and he starts breaking things and making his poltergeist activity apparent. Wisely, the woman and her children immediately flee.
The next part of the film is unsettling as we watch the house and the land go through changes over the years and decades.
