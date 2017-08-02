An Overview of Empowerment
by John Dunia
Believe me, it is no easy task to rally such an incredible and diverse community we all enjoy and inspire a feeling of empowerment. There is no doubt in my mind that it needs to be something around which we all unite and give input. It must be in part, a goal for all of us so that Las Vegas continues to transform into a phenomenal, cooperative place for us all.
Last Wednesday, I flew to Los Angeles for a quick business trip. Arriving at McCarran International Airport two hours prior to my flight provided a great moment to reflect on ways to continue the ideas of empowering our community. What was even more exhilarating was looking out the window while the plane ascended into its path. In some ways it made the task seem more daunting while in other ways, it inspired the dream even more!
One of the ideas which danced around in my mind was that empowerment is never an action of itself. If we are being empowered, someone is impacting us. If we are the one empowering then someone else is the benefactor of our actions.
That, my fellow Empowerers, is its beauty. It is one deed that always provides multiple blessing of sorts. By its very nature, more than one person is affected and it can never be done with negative intention. Any pessimistic or damaging intent will by its definition, declare that it definitely is NOT empowerment.
There is nothing I look forward to more than other Las Vegans – and that includes all of the surrounding communities – commenting or sending in their stories of how the level of empowerment was raised in this thriving town. Please feel free to write your comments below or send your them to: DHall@informermg.com Thank you very much.
Since 2007, John Dunia has written for many local Las Vegas publications. In 2013, he began blogging and sharing his thoughts on overcoming adversities with his unique approach in assisting the reader towards better self-awareness. In 2015 he completed his first self-help-style book, “Shame On Me – Healing a Life of Shame-Based Thinking” which was a semi-autobiographical account of how he overcame and heal difficulties from his past. It inspired him to branch out in other directions. He now consults with people one-on-one to help them find their own breakthroughs. He also is a guest speaker on the topic of shame and effective ways to heal. To find out more, visit www.gcegroup.net.