An Overview of Empowerment

by John Dunia

Believe me, it is no easy task to rally such an incredible and diverse community we all enjoy and inspire a feeling of empowerment. There is no doubt in my mind that it needs to be something around which we all unite and give input. It must be in part, a goal for all of us so that Las Vegas continues to transform into a phenomenal, cooperative place for us all.

Last Wednesday, I flew to Los Angeles for a quick business trip. Arriving at McCarran International Airport two hours prior to my flight provided a great moment to reflect on ways to continue the ideas of empowering our community. What was even more exhilarating was looking out the window while the plane ascended into its path. In some ways it made the task seem more daunting while in other ways, it inspired the dream even more!

One of the ideas which danced around in my mind was that empowerment is never an action of itself. If we are being empowered, someone is impacting us. If we are the one empowering then someone else is the benefactor of our actions.

That, my fellow Empowerers, is its beauty. It is one deed that always provides multiple blessing of sorts. By its very nature, more than one person is affected and it can never be done with negative intention. Any pessimistic or damaging intent will by its definition, declare that it definitely is NOT empowerment.

There is nothing I look forward to more than other Las Vegans – and that includes all of the surrounding communities – commenting or sending in their stories of how the level of empowerment was raised in this thriving town. Please feel free to write your comments below or send your them to: DHall@informermg.com Thank you very much.