Local Tech Company Seeks Valley Puppies for Commercial

Do you have an adorable dog? Bark your calendars because AdYoYo and Indiemarch Film are hosting an open casting call for a company-launch commercial, which will feature two small dogs.

The casting call will take place at a dog park in Henderson, so participating pups will be able to run around, strut their stuff and have some fun.

Both owners and their pets will make new pals while enjoying “Yappy Hour” during the casting call, featuring refreshments and snacks for humans and organic treats and swag for pets. The pawty will also include some puppy paparazzi coverage with a step and repeat.

WHEN: Sunday, August 6, 9 to 11 a.m.

WHERE: Heritage Bark Park, 350 E. Racetrack Road, Henderson, 89015

CASTING: small breed dogs, or puppies, that are friendly and comfortable being held. The sweeter face the better.

The commercial shoot will take place on Tuesday, August 8 in Las Vegas, so please make sure that you and your pup are available that day for the film shoot.

The gig is unpaid, but the commercial will be heavily advertised online nationwide and in social media – so if you’ve ever wanted to get your sweet-faced pup insta-famous or a lot of followers — this is your chance!