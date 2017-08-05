WWE Emma and Summer Rae Dine at Andiamo Italian

Vegas met WWE this past week, when Tenille Dashwood (AKA Emma) and Danielle Moinet (AKA Summer Rae) visited the D Casino Hotel for a fun-filled evening! The beautiful duo dined at Andiamo, located inside the casino, which is the top-rated Italian steakhouse in Las Vegas. Where else would WWE greatness want to eat? The Steaks didn’t have a chance with these two ladies, and the desserts were destroyed. After dinner the WWE superstars were mobbed by wrestling fans when they walked downstairs to grab a few drinks at the D’s world famous LONGBAR with owner, Derek Stevens, and his wife, Nicole. Later, Tenille and Danielle met some of the incredible flair bartenders and slush girls for a muscle-tastic photo shoot! You just never know what excitement downtown Las Vegas will have in store for you!