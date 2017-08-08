Always Dream Big!

by John Dunia

Las Vegas is not only the gambling capital of the world, it is also bursting at the seams with incredible talent. It’s even more amazing when that talent combines her efforts to uplift and inspire the community. That is a perfect description of Lisa Song Sutton.

In 2014, Lisa entered her first pageant and won Miss Nevada. What she learned from that experience was that this crown meant she was now a role model and to make community service a vital part of her life. During the next 18 months, she made over 500 appearances and the one theme that continually permeated speeches was “Dream Big!”

Of those hundreds of events, perhaps the most touching experience was visiting a Native American school in Northern Nevada. “It was just like out of a scene from Little House on the Prairie”, she recalled. “A one-room school house which taught grades K-12.” Lisa also came from a small town in Arizona and in some ways could relate to these children. “It really was a privilege to stand in front of them and share my experiences with them” she said, “inspiring them to always dream big.”

Lisa is a perfect description of the word entrepreneur. She has written for prestigious publications such as Forbes, GQ and the Huffington Post. She also serves on many nonprofit boards and is the co-founder of Sin City Cupcakes, which specializes in alcohol-infused cupcakes. To find out more about this incredible and empowering Las Vegan, go to www.lisasongsutton.com.