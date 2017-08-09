As Allison Stone grows up; she continues 10 years of donating her hair to Locks of Love

By Debbie Hall

Allison Stone is a beautiful 15 year old getting ready to start school as a sophomore. As part of her commitment to giving back, she cut her long hair and donated it to Locks of Love. She even appeared on Wake Up with the CW to share her experience with the audience as her hair was cut (and later styled).

“When I told people I was going to do it, they would ask me how could I do it? They would then tell me that they could never cut their hair since they love it so much,” Stone told the Las Vegas Informer. “I was happy to do it on TV since not many people do see people cutting their hair for a good cause. I thought if I go on the news, this is something even a kid can do and inspire other people to do it as well.”

This is nothing new for Stone. When she was 5 years old, as part of a mother/daughter project, she cut off and donated her beautiful brown locks to Locks of Love. The nonprofit agency gives hairpieces made from donated hair to financially disadvantaged children in the United States and Canada who are younger than 21 and have lost their hair due to medical reasons.

After her initial donation, Stone was able to donate again at the age of 8 and then at the age of 11. Donations from children like her are important, because their hair is young and hasn’t been dyed or otherwise processed. She is now growing out her hair again with the possibility of making another donation of long locks. Stone wants to urge anyone with long hair to consider cutting it and making a donation since it will grow back.

For now, she is focusing on returning to The Meadows School with a goal of “making this a great year. I am going to work as hard as I can.”

According to her mother Lara, the family is so proud of Stone for wanting to donate her hair to Locks of Love four times in her young life. As previously stated by her mother, “She [Allison] knows that her gift can make a sick child feel better by making her a pretty wig to wear, and Allison is most happy to give her hair away in order to make someone else feel a little bit happier. My husband and I have tried to show Allison and her brothers the importance of giving to others less fortunate, and we also give our time to assist organizations in our community. It is beautiful to know our daughter is a compassionate girl and see her give in this way. We know that since she started at such giving back at such an early age, she will continue want to help others in the future.”

In 2013, Stone made this statement about her donations: When I donate my hair to locks of love, it makes me happy to think that one little girl will get my hair and will have that hair for a long time. Every time I cut my hair I can go around knowing that my hair will grow back, but those kids that lose their hair, their only hope is for someone else to give them their hair. A couple of weeks ago, I donated my hair for the third time. The way I started donating my hair is when my mom told me about it when I was 5, and she did it with me. Then I decided to do it again, and again, and I plan on doing it for as long as I can.–Allison Stone

Locks of Love is an international nonprofit agency helping children in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit locksoflove.org.